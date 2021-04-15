Morgan Stanley Has $19.60 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 1,832.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Builders FirstSource worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after buying an additional 4,107,395 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 627,441 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,547,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 463,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

