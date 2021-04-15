Morgan Stanley Has $20.76 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Loews worth $20,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Loews by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

