Morgan Stanley Has $20.86 Million Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of GFL Environmental worth $20,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.