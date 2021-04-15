Morgan Stanley Has $21.10 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 441.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 990,436 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $21,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,327,000 after acquiring an additional 919,957 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,879,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,615,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,864,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,470 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,450,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 385,110 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,755,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,592,000 after buying an additional 124,809 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SBRA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SBRA opened at $17.66 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

