Morgan Stanley Has $21.37 Million Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1,084.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of frontdoor worth $21,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,626,000 after buying an additional 99,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in frontdoor by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,774,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,536,000 after buying an additional 261,953 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in frontdoor by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,317,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,551,000 after buying an additional 340,627 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in frontdoor by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 595,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,918,000.

FTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

