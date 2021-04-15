Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Entegris worth $19,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Entegris by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,426,146.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

