Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 132.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Insperity worth $19,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Insperity by 14.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Insperity by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Insperity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

NYSE NSP opened at $86.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.