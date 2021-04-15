Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of National Retail Properties worth $21,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

