Morgan Stanley Purchases 5,520 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Quidel worth $20,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $1,392,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $3,010,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,869,000 after acquiring an additional 38,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

Quidel stock opened at $129.24 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.05 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

