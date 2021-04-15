Morgan Stanley Purchases 70,952 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Medpace worth $19,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $177.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $181.95.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

