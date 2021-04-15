Morgan Stanley Purchases 81,274 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Power Integrations worth $21,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $80.87 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.41.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on POWI. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $167,485.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,516,792.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

