Morgan Stanley Purchases 95,368 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Balchem worth $21,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 74,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $6,050,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,463,000 after buying an additional 155,400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.73. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

