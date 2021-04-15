Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.75% of Vasta Platform worth $21,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 1,103,477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 160,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000.

Several research firms recently commented on VSTA. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. Vasta Platform Limited has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

