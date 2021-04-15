Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,699 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.67% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $21,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDU. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 629,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,876,000 after buying an additional 321,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 91,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $82.92.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

