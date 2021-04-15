Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BASFY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Basf stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. Basf has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. Equities analysts expect that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

