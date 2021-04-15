Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mediobanca reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS MDIBY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $11.10. 1,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $11.66.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

