Morgan Stanley Sells 13,214 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.37% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $20,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKJ opened at $229.60 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $103.24 and a 12 month high of $236.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.58.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

