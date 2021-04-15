Morgan Stanley Sells 149,891 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.53% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $19,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $127.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average is $147.21. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $177.71.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

