Morgan Stanley Sells 156,198 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 156,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Pembina Pipeline worth $19,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Desjardins downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:PBA opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

