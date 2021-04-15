Morgan Stanley Sells 287,770 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.73% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $21,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 71,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of DOG stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $55.06.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

