Morgan Stanley Sells 287,770 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Apr 15th, 2021


Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.73% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $21,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 71,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of DOG stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $55.06.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

