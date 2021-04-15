Morgan Stanley Sells 43,517 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of M.D.C. worth $20,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

NYSE MDC opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.