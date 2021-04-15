Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.40% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $20,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 888.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 248,026 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKD opened at $233.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.69. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.90 and a fifty-two week high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

