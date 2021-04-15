Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Life Storage worth $21,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 368.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 63,073 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Life Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

LSI stock opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $90.74.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

