Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mplx traded as high as $26.81 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 34313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MPLX. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 2,408.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

About Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

