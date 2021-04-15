MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $20,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $93.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,531. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

