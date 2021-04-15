MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $22,127,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $24,177,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $457.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.14 and a 200-day moving average of $408.37. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.09 and a 1-year high of $467.67. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

