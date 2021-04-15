mStable USD (MUSD) Price Up 0.3% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.46 million and approximately $396,724.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,597.83 or 0.99968814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00042459 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00139489 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001124 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.