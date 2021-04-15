M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.00.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.43. The stock had a trading volume of 26,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,440. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day moving average of $130.71.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

