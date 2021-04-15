MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTUAY traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $118.90. 1,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

