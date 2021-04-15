Scotiabank Upgrades Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) to “Sector Outperform”

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MUR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $99,429.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 195.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,970 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after buying an additional 407,605 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

