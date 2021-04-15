MXC Price Tops $0.0469 (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. One MXC coin can now be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $120.50 million and $24.97 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MXC has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00066861 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003281 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About MXC

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,238,083 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

