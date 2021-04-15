MyWish (WISH) Hits Market Cap of $7.22 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MyWish has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $19,209.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00066093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.51 or 0.00729311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.19 or 0.05770040 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

