Nadler Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $415.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,164. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $415.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

