Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 16,701 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $20,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,798. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $66.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

