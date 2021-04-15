Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,747 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

