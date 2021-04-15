Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,750 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 1.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after buying an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after buying an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,686,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.51. 3,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,790. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $188.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. UBS Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

