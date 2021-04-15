Naka Bodhi Token Price Hits $0.0449 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $215,746.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00068222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00272412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.28 or 0.00740916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,877.65 or 0.99913153 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00023093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.71 or 0.00863963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

