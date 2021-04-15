Name Changing Token Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0942 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $152,294.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00066880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00019536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.44 or 0.00727440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00089402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00033676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.00 or 0.05870691 BTC.

Name Changing Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,443,813 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

