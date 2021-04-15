NANJCOIN (NANJ) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded down 28.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. NANJCOIN has a market cap of $1.47 million and $140.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One NANJCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NANJCOIN Profile

NANJ is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

NANJCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

