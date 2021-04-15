NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Update

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the March 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NNXPF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.21.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.