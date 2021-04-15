NaPoleonX Hits Market Cap of $7.17 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $4,353.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00065818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.52 or 0.00713539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00088061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00033437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.10 or 0.05722620 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.