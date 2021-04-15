Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Down 45.8% in March

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nascent Biotech stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 201,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,443. Nascent Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

