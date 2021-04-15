Nasdacoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,471.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $312,825.82 and approximately $6,471.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,124,890 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

