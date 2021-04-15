Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $178.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.70.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $157.44 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $102.80 and a fifty-two week high of $158.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.47.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

