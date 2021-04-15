National Bank Financial Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$146.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$146.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$148.57.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$135.72. 37,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$129.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$113.94 and a 12 month high of C$144.97. The stock has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$219.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$216.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.009484 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

