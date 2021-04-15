National Bank Financial Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$146.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$146.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$148.57.
Shares of TMX Group stock traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$135.72. 37,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$129.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$113.94 and a 12 month high of C$144.97. The stock has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
