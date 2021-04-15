National Bank Financial Lowers Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$4.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.95.

BIR traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.81. 1,404,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,909. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$747.29 million and a PE ratio of -12.06. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$158.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

