National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on ARC Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

AETUF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,758. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.71.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

