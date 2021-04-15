National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.52.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,218,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

