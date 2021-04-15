National Bank Financial Trims Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Target Price to C$33.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.18.

Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$23.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$32.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.56.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.5247588 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

