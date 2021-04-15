National Bank Financial Trims Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Target Price to C$33.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.18.
Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$23.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$32.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.56.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.