National Bank (NBHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NBHC opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. National Bank has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

